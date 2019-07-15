Fair Park Fiesta! Dances Into Dallas This July

A Latin-themed market is coming to the Esplanade and the Automobile Building at Fair Park from 5 to 10:30 p.m. July 20. The free community event will feature food, drinks, live music, games, and a pop-up roller rink.

Fair Park Fiesta! is among several new initiatives in the planned transformation of Fair Park into a year-round destination. The event is produced by Fair Park First, a non-profit organization created to oversee the management and stewardship of Fair Park, in partnership with Spectra, Biederman Redevelopment Ventures, and In the City for Good.

In June, hundreds of families attended Fair Park Field Days to enjoy some of the attractions and activities Fair Park has to offer. Throughout the rest of July, children of all ages will have a chance to interact with local artists, meet some critters, play a pickup game of basketball, and learn a yoga pose or two.

Take in Fair Park Fiesta! this July and experience the night market with local goods, lawn games, and art-making activities. Skate rentals and parking at Gate 3 are free all night. Fair Park Fiesta is supported in part by the City of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs.