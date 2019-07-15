GALLERY: H100 Latina Giving Circle

On June 19 at Latino Arts Project, the H100 Latina Giving Circle at Texas Women’s Foundation officially launches and joins three other giving circles hosted at Texas Women’s Foundation: Orchid Giving Circle, HERitage Giving Fund and The Village Giving Circle.

The H100 Latina Giving Circle was formed by the Hispanic 100 Network to further engage Latinas in philanthropy and to expand resources for local organizations whose mission is to empower, educate and support Latinas and the community. The Hispanic 100 is a network of trailblazing Latina leaders in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The Hispanic 100 Network is contributing $50,000 as a matching gift to launch the Circle, so all gifts will be matched up to that amount.

Patricia Rodriguez Christian, H100 Latina Giving Circle Chair, said, “As a leading organization, the Hispanic 100 is proud to be partnering with Texas Women’s Foundation in our philanthropic efforts by establishing the H100 Latina Giving Circle. For over a decade, we have supported many non-profit organizations through our annual grants cycle.

The H100 Latina Giving Circle provides grants to eligible North Texas area nonprofits that reflect the mission of The Hispanic 100 and primarily serve the needs of Hispanic women and girls in low and moderate income communities.

(Photos by Kim Leeson)