Step Inside the All-New Hadleigh’s

Hadleigh’s is celebrating a decade at Highland Park Village with a brand new showroom.

Husband and wife team Ed and Gable Shaikh opened their first shop in Highland Park Village in September 2009. The men’s atelier (still located upstairs at 74 ½ Highland Park Village, near Lounge 31 and the central clock tower) was the first location for the pair, and with its success, they were able to expand the square footage as well as the collection of women’s over the ten-year stretch.

With a strong loyalty and love of Highland Park Village, the Shaikhs have been wanting to transition to a coveted corner spot where their flagship store will be established for many years to come. Now having the ladies’ and men’s connecting spaces, the customer is able to view all of the incredible Italian designed pieces under one roof.

The new boutique space, located at 70 Highland Park Village, officially opened its doors the first week of July and is 350 sq. feet larger than their previous space, allowing Hadleigh’s to connect the ladies’ shop and existing men’s upstairs atelier.

The new Hadleigh’s interior is a show-stopper with Hadleigh’s blue Terrazzo flooring, complemented by a luxurious Hadleigh’s blue chaise lounge, as well as the logo adorning the ceiling – in Hadleigh’s Blue of course! The husband and wife duo designed the space on their own to truly fit the brand, exuding a more modern version of the previous store giving the client more room to shop, while still keeping it intimate and special.

Hadleigh’s women’s collection, handmade in Italy and designed by Gable Shaikh, is exclusively available at the new boutique location and includes the sought after Kay dress, the signature Hadleigh’s slipper, cashmere sweaters, as well as the HGIRL Belinda ruffle blouse.

To celebrate the brand’s ten year anniversary, Hadleigh’s is featuring slippers in men’s, women’s, and children all in the signature Hadleigh’s blue with the white logo, as well as sneakers with “10 Years” hand painted on the side.