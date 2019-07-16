Crime Reports July 8 – 14

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: MAILMAN TO THE RESCUE

Don’t you hate moving? What about when someone tries to make it look like you’ve moved … to Lancaster? It was reported to police around 7 p.m. July 8 that a postal worker noticed a change of address that looked suspicious in the 3500 block of Drexel Drive and after checking with the homeowners concluded that it was fraudulent and the “new address” was to an abandoned house. Thanks to the mailman, no financial loss or identity fraud occurred.

HIGHLAND PARK

8 Monday

Reported at 8:47 a.m.: Two wallets and a purse were stolen from a home in the 3400 block of Princeton Avenue sometime between 11 p.m. July 7 and 7 a.m. July 8. The purse and wallet, both Catherine Gaillard-brand, cost $2,000 and $1,5000, respectively. Inside the purse was a $300 Walker Valentine diaper bag. The other wallet contained several credit cards – one of which was used at a Walmart on Marsh Lane at 4:36 a.m. – and a drivers license. Also stolen: $1,200 in cash, a $500 pair of Chanel sunglasses, and the keys to the family Lexus.

LifeLock, a private identity monitoring service, notified a woman living at the 3400 block of Mockingbird Lane at 7:07 p.m. that three accounts were opened or attempted to be opened in her name on July 3 – an iPhone XR at Verizon, a Sprint account, and a credit card through Synchrony Bank. Only one account; Verizon, was fraudulently charged.

9 Tuesday

Two boys, ages 17 and 13, were pulled over for running through a stoplight at 2:41 a.m. in the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane. Upon further inspection, and due to their ages, neither possessed a drivers license – but did have a plastic bag filled with marijuana, as well as two packs of Swisher sheets used to make cigarillos. The 17-year-old was handcuffed and cited before being brought home to his mother, as was the 13-year-old.

A 52-year-old woman living in the 3900ve block of Normandy Avenue reported that her identity had been stolen sometime between April 10 and 1:02 p.m. July 9. A withdrawal of $38,650 was made from her account on April 10, and another withdrawal was made on April 24 of $68,650. The cashier checks in those amounts were reportedly mailed to an address in Utah.

14 Sunday

A bike was stolen from inside the garage of a home at the 3300 block of Drexel Drive around 3:40 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

9 Tuesday

Sometime between 8:01 p.m. June 8 and 6:39 a.m. June 9, a silver 2016 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, valued at $17,000, was stolen from in front of a house in the 4000 block of Purdue Street.

A 52-year-old woman who lives in the 3200 block of Southwestern Boulevard reported to police around 3 p.m. that she was the victim of identity fraud, occurring sometime between June 11 and July 8.

11 Thursday

A juvenile was arrested at 11:07 a.m. in the 2900 block of Milton Avenue for having 9.51 grams of marijuana while sitting inside a silver 2005 Toyota Camry.

13 Saturday

Reported at 10:53 a.m.: A witness observed a white 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan striking a parked, black 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck on July 3 while parked in Snider Plaza. The truck, belonging to a 42-year-old Frisco resident, was damaged.

Reported at 3:52 p.m.: On July 10, A man in a white 2003 Lexus GX300 stole two packages off the front porch of a home in the 3200 block of Marquette Street. The boxes each contained a healthy surprise: Garden of Life multivitamins, worth $23.99, and Natures Valley Vitamin D, worth $14.40.

14 Sunday

A $7 license plate was stolen off of a white 2016 Mercedes 4D between 6 p.m. July 12 and 9:28 a.m. July 14 from the 3900 block of Marquette Street.

An AT&T cell phone account was opened using the information of a 43-year-old woman – living at the 2700 block of Purdue Street – sometime between May 31 and July 14.

A 52-year-old woman, living at the 4300 block of Normandy Avenue, reported harassing communication from a non-University Park resident at 7:58 p.m.