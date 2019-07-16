GALLERY: Zoo To Do Kick Off

Supporters of the Dallas Zoo gathered June 13 for a party at the Dallas Zoo’s Simmons Safari Base Camp where the details for this year’s exciting Zoo To Do fundraising event were revealed.

Servers wandered through the crowd with bites, while guests enjoyed watching the elephants stroll through the Giants of the Savanna habitat and got up-close and personal with several of the Zoo’s residents including a Eurasian eagle owl, African crested porcupine, radiated tortoise, and a friendly pair of flamingos.

Kevin Hanrahan, President of the Dallas Zoo’s Board of Directors, welcomed everyone and announced Dawn and Steve Moore as this year’s Event Chairs and their three children, Brett Moore, Blair Raggio, and Brooke Moore as the ZTD2 Co-Chairs. Hanrahan then introduced Darryl Griffin, Executive Vice President Advancement at the Dallas Zoo, who informed attendees that this is the 28th year of Zoo To Do which, for the past four years, has raised over one million dollars to support the Zoo’s mission of Creating a Better World for Animals.

Zoo To Do: Wild At Heart is slated for Nov. 2 at the Dallas Zoo. Guests and patrons strolled through the award-winning Giants of the Savanna habitat, sampled exquisite dishes from more than 25 of Dallas’s premier chefs and restaurants, and enjoyed interactive animal demonstrations and musical entertainment.

