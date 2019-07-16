Weir’s Plaza Breaks Ground in Knox-Henderson District

Weir’s Plaza, a mixed-use retail and office development in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood, broke ground this week, announcing Kirkland & Ellis as its anchor tenant. The renowned law firm has already leased 65,986 square feet of office space.

Located in the heart of Knox-Henderson, the 12-story building will offer tenants state-of-the-art amenities; spacious terraces throughout the building; six levels of underground parking; and unencumbered views of downtown Dallas, according to a news release.

The building plans also include full preservation of the iconic Highland Park Soda Fountain, which shuttered its doors in September.

Last year, Weir’s Furniture and real estate firm Four Rivers Capital introduced their $150 million-plus plan to develop the retail and office tower without having figured out a construction date. Kirkland & Ellis will occupy the top three floors of the 12-story building and receive top-building signage.

“It was very important to find something that strikes the right balance for our attorneys, staff, and clients. Weir’s Plaza and the Knox-Henderson neighborhood offer something that is extremely unique,” said Michael Considine, a founding partner of Kirkland’s Dallas office. “This dynamic and energetic community is a perfect fit for our culture.”

Kirkland joins several other tenants in pre-leasing space in the building. WeWork has also signed a lease for 71,598 square feet and will take three floors of office space. Weir’s Furniture will occupy a portion of the first and second floors when the project is completed. The office space is currently 65 percent pre-leased, and the retail space in the building has received significant interest as well.

“Kirkland & Ellis is one of the top law firms in the world, and we could not be happier to have such a prestigious firm help us kick off this project,” said CBRE vice president Tommy Nelson. “We have been overwhelmed with the pre-leasing interest in the space. The Knox District is one of the most vibrant areas in Dallas and with the existing and to-be-added retail, office users and residents are thrilled about this project.”

The Knox District location has one of the highest walkability scores in the state of Texas, with two entrances to the Katy Trail, 40 retail locations and 24 restaurants within a five-minute walk of the building.

Weir’s Plaza is scheduled for completion in November 2021.