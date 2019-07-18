Donations Needed for Holiday Gift Bag Project

HarborChase, a community of luxury senior residences, is inviting the public to participate in the Holiday Gift Bag Project.

The Holiday Gift Bag Project hosts a collection drive to provide gift bags stuffed with full-size toiletry items to VNA Meals on Wheels and VNA Hospice Care Patients. As part of the summer collection drive, the public is encouraged to drop off full-size items such as shampoo, lotions, toothpaste, bar soap, and more at the community center, 5917 Sherry Lane, until August 2.

The Holiday Gift Bag Project benefits just two of the many programs VNA offers for seniors. The Meals on Wheels program delivers freshly-prepared meals to 4,000 Dallas County residents each week, and VNA Hospice Care is one of the oldest, most experienced hospice providers in Texas. The items received from this drive may be the only presents the seniors open this holiday season, so HarborChase wants to do what it can to put a smile on as many faces as possible.

“We are honored to participate in our first summer collection drive at the community and know we will exceed our expectations with the help of other residents and the public,” said Kathleen Donnelly, business development coordinator at HarborChase of the Park Cities. “Our doors are open each day, and our associates are eagerly awaiting the donations.”