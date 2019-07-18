Don’t Miss Out On These Pop-up Art Exhibits in Dallas

It’s summertime and for those who are ‘snap-ready,’ these pop-up art exhibits are just thing Dallasites need.

Psychedelic Robot

500 Crescent Court, Suite 154



Come lose yourself in this 13,000 square feet exhibit featuring over 21 artists from all over the world. This pop-up touches all senses, with music, lights, and performances, said producer Michael Bivins. The general admission is $35, and the exhibit also has a cash bar. Psychedelic Robot is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and hours differ each day.

Rainbow Vomit

3609 Parry Ave.

This ‘comic book come to life’ themed exhibit will have you wanting more. Rainbow Vomit is an hour-long interactive art exhibit. “It’s a world of everything superheroes to like a unicorn,” Rainbow Rob, experience director said. Rainbow Vomit is launching it’s ‘Night-mode’ series where the exhibit will be more ‘club-like’ for adults. Another new feature would be ‘Rainbow Vomit Nights’ which will feature a DJ or bands and will be hosted once a month.

Candytopia

The Hill, 8021 Walnut Hill Lane Suite 2000

–An interactive art exhibit with vibrant colors and flavors of sugary delights from a dozen environments, flying unicorn pigs, and a marshmallow tsunami. Candytopia is open Monday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Prices range from $30 for adults, $23 for ages four to 12 and free for ages three and under. The exhibit will be open for four months.

Sweet Tooth Hotel

2316 Victory Park Lane

The third installment of Sweet Tooth Hotel is ready for Dallasites, sporting a fun ‘Discotech’ theme. The exhibit combines music and digital art to create interactive audio-visual installations. Guest can throw on a pair of silent disco headphones and explore the world of a pop star, complete with a Prince-themed bar. “The current exhibit Discotech is meant to challenge guests to perform. In addition to the main installation, there are two gallery spaces dedicated to showing individual artists work,” Jencey Keeton, founder of Sweet Tooth Hotel said. Tickets are priced at $20 general admission and VIP tickets are $40. VIP tickets include access to a bonus installation and a limited edition Sweet Tooth Hotel keychain. Sweet Tooth Hotel also will be hosting many parties throughout the summer.

Museum of Memories

4428 Main St.



This is an art installation inspired by childhood nostalgia and consists of more than eight rooms, created to bring you back to your childhood. It has interactive elements such as a giant diary and a cereal bowl people get can get into. The exhibit is open Monday through Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The tickets $25 general admission, kids (ages 4 – 12) $20, and free for kids 3 and under. Museum of memories will be in Dallas until late August or early September.