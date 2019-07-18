GALLERY: Arboretum Hosted Plant Trials Field Day

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden held its annual Plant Trials Field Day on June 26 where more than 300 industry professionals attended.

Thousands of plants are tested annually including bulbs, perennials, shrubs, trees, groundcovers and vegetables.

Jenny Wegley, Dallas Arboretum vice president of horticulture, welcomed guests and introduced the various speakers. She discussed landscape and design trends used in plantings, sharing photos from the Dallas Arboretum as examples.

Megan Proska, Dallas Arboretum horticulture manager, shared unique landscaping plants, showed how they used plants throughout the seasons in creative displays, and announced the annual and perennial winners that received FlameProof® or Arboretum Approved awards– for plants that have thrived and outperformed others. FlameProof is awarded only to plants that survived extreme conditions in the Texas summer. Arboretum Approved is awarded to plants that scored the highest in its class and are the best of its kind during that season.

For more information on Dallas Arboretum’s Trial Program, including the latest winners, visit www.dallasplanttrials.org.

(Courtesy photos)