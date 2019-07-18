Friday, July 19, 2019

Highland Park To Control Mosquito Population With Ground Spraying Measures

As a result of finding a high density of adult mosquito populations in the area, the Highland Park Parks Department will conduct ground spraying measures from 10 p.m to 5 a.m. starting July 19 to control the populations.

Ground spraying measures will include the public rights-of-way and the Town’s tennis courts and will not be conducted if there is a presence of rain or wind speeds above 10 m.p.h.

Highland Park residents should remain inside and protect pets during the time the sprayers are in the area, and any pet water dishes left outside should be cleaned after spraying.

The Highland Park Parks Department and Dallas County Health and Human Services monitors several mosquito traps within the town limits.

Mosquito samples are tested on a weekly basis for the total number of adult mosquitoes in each trap and the presence of West Nile Virus (WNV). This week, the mosquito samples in traps on both the east and west side of town were found to be above the treatable threshold as established by the Town’s Mosquito Control Policy.

