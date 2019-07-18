House of the Month: 3900 Potomac Avenue

This one-of-a-kind, beautifully updated Tudor home sits on almost a half-acre corner lot in the heart of Dallas.

Listed by the Thayer Braymer Team with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, this lushly landscaped corner lot offers a secluded sport court, fire pit, putting green and large covered entertainment patio. Located near the Dallas Country Club, this exquisite home has four bedrooms, four full and one-half baths and a two-car garage. The kitchen boasts fantastic views of the backyard and easy access to the family room. All the bedrooms are upstairs, including the oversized master with vaulted ceilings. The master bathroom is stunning, recently updated in 2016 with a walk-in shower and freestanding soaker tub.

(Courtesy Coldwell Banker)