Rank Cars at Faith Presbyterian Hospice’s Annual Family-Friendly Car Show

Faith Presbyterian Hospice has announced that Huffines Kia/Subaru Corinth will host the annual car show benefitting FPH from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 20.

The car show is free for the public to attend, with representatives onsite to accept donations on behalf of FPH, the largest nonprofit hospice in Dallas that provides faith-based programs and services to support the wishes of patients and ensure a meaningful end-of-life journey.

“We are so grateful for Brad Soper’s enthusiasm for hosting this car show,” said Valerie Sanchez, director of bereavement for Faith Presbyterian Hospice.

“[Brad] designs very creative and useful awards instead of merely handing out store-bought trophies or plaques, which he calls ‘dust collectors.’ Instead, he takes car parts and turns them into lamps, hat and key holders, tables, and more, and awards those to recipients in each respective category.”

The event will entail family-friendly music, a food truck, shaved ice, a t-shirt painter and a dye-caster. For those interested in showing a vehicle, the registration fee is $20.

Car classes include a mix of pre-50s to early 2000s, truck classes include pre-50s to 90s and there will be an antique tractor show on site too. Awards will be given for Best of Show, Best Engine, Best Paint, Best Interior, People’s Choice and Faith Presbyterian Hospice Pick. There will be an indoor cooling center where attendees can cool off as well.

The car show will be hosted at the Huffines Kia/Subaru Corinth Dealership located at 6940 South I-35E Corinth.