CiboDivino Expands With All-Day Concept in Downtown Dallas

After enjoying much success supplying specialty foods and a large selection of hand-picked wines and imported products, CiboDivino Marketplace has decided to expand its brand to include another concept: A restaurant.

Following the footsteps of other popular all-day concepts, such as the Chicago-based market and café Foxtrot, which opened in Uptown earlier this summer, CiboDivino Centro will open in Downtown Dallas’ Bryan Tower later this summer, supplying on-the-go Dallasites with an authentic Italian culinary experience.

“Centro is an exciting, new version of the CiboDivino brand,” said Daniele Puleo, chef and owner of CiboDivino Marketplace. “I wanted to be in the center of the action—the trains, the trolley, the buzz of people weaving through the buildings downtown.”

Founded by Daniele and Christina Puleo, CiboDivino, which means “Divine Foods,” draws inspiration from Daniele’s time growing up in Italy. As a chef and restaurant industry vet, Daniele centered CiboDivino’s first location around the concept of an Italian marketplace but wants Centro to include a better-rounded view of Italian culture.

“Italians start their day with coffee, break for a healthy lunch, and end with an aperitivo with friends. I hope a bit of my culture will become part of the local routine,” Daniele said.

While Centro will follow Marketplace’s goal of providing an authentic, Italian dining experience with fresh, house-made bread, pastries, and Italian fare, the new concept has many features specific to this location, including:

scratch-made and customizable salads

paninis and chef-crafted dishes

authentic Italian pasta and Pizza Al Taglio (pizza by the slice) served by the pound

120+ retail wines available and Italian wines served by the glass, selected by Dallas’ top Wine Curator, Daniele Puleo

a full-service café and coffee bar featuring Lavazza coffee and unique, authentic Italian coffee drinks

grab and go snacks ready to eat

The new restaurant will also be home to the only Roman-style pizza in Dallas, serving scissor-cut slices. For those who want to linger for a glass of wine with friends, an outdoor patio and green space for al fresco dining is also part of the new concept.

Centro will bring Italian comfort to cure the weekday blues, offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.