Moody YMCA Board Member Honored

Moody Family YMCA board member Daniel Drabinski received Honorable Mention in the 13th annual Invest in Others Awards for his philanthropic contributions to the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas.

As a result, the YMCA will receive a $1,000 donation from Invest in Others in Drabinski’s honor.

Drabinksi, a financial advisor at MassMutual Dallas-Fort Worth, is a longtime member and volunteer at the Moody Family YMCA in the Park Cities. He has served on the Board of Management for four years and was the 2019 annual campaign chairman.

The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation established its awards program to recognize the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world.

Financial advisors are nominated for actively giving back to nonprofits to improve their communities and make a difference in the lives of others. Hundreds of inspirational nominations for the Invest in Others Awards were received this year and reviewed by a diverse panel of leaders in the financial services industry. Those earning Honorable Mention were selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves.

The 13th annual Invest in Others Awards Gala, a premier event attended by more than 700 financial advisors and financial services executives, is September 26 in Boston.