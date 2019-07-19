The Petite Palace Brings Laughs, Charity to Dallas

Forget your binoculars and bring your safety goggles, an experience coming to Dallas this fall will put you in the middle of a raucous and hilarious sensory tour de force.

The non-profit organization Laughter League, an integrated therapeutic healthcare clowning program that partners with children’s hospitals, is bringing a circus you have never experienced before to Dallas this fall. For a limited engagement, The Petite Palace will run at the Bath House Cultural Center from Oct. 17 to Nov.3.

The Petite Palace is an intimate, eclectic tent show that will take audiences on a unique journey, which combines the dazzling aura of Cirque du Soleil with the mirth of Saturday Night Live.

Written by Dick Monday and produced by Matthew Morgan, The Petite Palace explores the kooky world of a royal family reunion where everyone has chosen a different path of life. The characters will take the audience on a journey of wacky rituals and fractured fairy tales.

Set on the grounds of the picturesque Bath House Cultural Center at White Rock Lake, patrons will sit front and center for a mesmerizing performance and be immersed in laughter.

There will be popcorn for sale and beer and wine available for a donation.

Performances will be Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday performances are at 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $30 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under and students and can be purchased online.