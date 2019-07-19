Troops 68, 518 Introduce New Eagle Scouts

These Boy Scouts have earned the Eagle Scout rank, Scouting’s highest.

Doing so typically takes several years and requires earning a combination of 21 or more badges plus a special project.

Troop 68

Highland Park United Methodist Church

Dmitri Nicholas Cary, 17, the son of Dave and Stacy Cary of University Park, attends Highland Park High School. His Eagle project: building two large wooden chests and filling them with toys for Dallas Medical City Children’s Hospital.

Collins Grushey, 17, the son of Douglas and Krissy Grushey of University Park, attends Highland Park High School. His Eagle project: painting and constructing superhero-themed stage backdrops for the Dallas Children’s Theater Center.

John “Jack” Power, 16, the son of Kate and Will Power of Dallas, attends the Shelton School. His Eagle project: redoing the landscaping for the physical therapy area of Operation Kindness.

Nico Zevallos, 16, the son of Meredith and Pedro Zevallos of University Park, attends Highland Park High School. His Eagle project: making improvements to the top of the dog pen fence at Dog and Kitty City.

Troop 518

Park Cities Baptist Church

Harris Jones, the son of Miriam and George Jones, attends Lakehill Preparatory School. His Eagle project: building video game kiosks for use by patients at Dallas’s Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.