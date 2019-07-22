Five Sixty Honored For Outstanding Wine Program

While wine is typically not the first thing that people think of to pair with Asian food, ‘Five Sixty‘ by Wolfgang Puck is embracing the stereotype to show just how versatile wine can be.

“I have one golden rule when it comes to my wine list: if it does not pair well with the food it cannot be on the list,” said general manager Ian Kostrzewski.

Recently, the restaurant nestled into Reunion Tower, received the ‘Best of Award of Excellence’ in Wine Spectator’s 2019 Restaurant Awards.

Awarded to recipients who offer more extensive selections of wine with significant vintage depth and excellent breadth across multiple regions. The restaurant is recognized among other winners from all over the globe as a top destination for wine lovers.

“My goal with developing Five Sixty’s wine program is to create a diverse offering in terms of price point, origin, and variety, with wines that are unique and carefully made,” Kostrzewski said. “To achieve this, I’ve focused on seeking out smaller producers and winemakers who manage their wine with care. We concentrate on small production, allocations, consciously minded vinifications; such as, sulfur-free, kosher, vegan, organic, and biodynamic.

The complete list of award winners is available in print in Wine Spectator’s August issue, on newsstands July 16, and online at Restaurants.WineSpectator.com, where visitors can search and access exclusive content on the 3,800 restaurants.