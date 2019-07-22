GALLERY: Saatchi Art Cocktails & Conversation

On July 19 the world’s leading online art gallery, Saatchi Art, hosted an evening of Cocktails & Conversation at the art-centric Dallas social-club, Park House.

Guests mixed and mingled with other Dallas art lovers, and artists showing works at The Other Art Fair Dallas this coming September.

Saatchi Art Associate Curator, Victoria Kennedy hosted a panel where contemporary emerging artists Jammie Holmes, Kristin Moore and Glen Gauthier discussed their inspiration for pieces, along with details of what they plan to show at The Other Art Fair in September.

In the crowd: Nicole Garton, Briana Salatino, Jane Humphrey, Diamond Mahone, Nerissa Von Helpenstill, Rosa Langley, Vodi Cook, and artists including Jammie Holmes, Kristin Moore, Glen Gauthier and Abi Salami.

(Photos by Robert Underwood IV)