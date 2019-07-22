Tickets On Sale for “Pete: A New Dance Musical”

Dark Circles Contemporary Dance (DCCDUSA) will celebrate the opening of their 2019-2020 Season with its most ambitious work to date: “Pete: A New Dance Musical.” Tickets are now on sale.

With this new work, Dark Circles will take an enormous leap, expanding the artistic world to include theatre as well as dance.

Conceived and choreographed by internationally award-winning choreographer and founder of DCCDUSA Joshua L. Peugh, this original 90-minute dance musical is inspired by J. M. Barrie’s iconic novel Peter Pan. Responding to the narrative of the classic story, “Pete: A New Dance Musical” takes an adventurous, playful, and creative approach to not only explore the intersecting themes of childhood, freedom, and mortality, but to reflect on issues of race, gender, sex, and privilege.

The production is said to inspire genuine, uninhibited, and productive conversations about the concept of race, the political impulse to define it, and the systemic inequities that, as a result of this definition, affect the way we perceive and experience the world.

An original musical score for the work will be commissioned from composer and SMU Meadows School of the Arts alumnus Brandon Carson and will feature lyrics by award-winning Soul and R&B singer-songwriter and Dallas-native Kierra Gray.

The musical will run from Sept. 12 through Sept. 15 in Hamon Hall located at the Winspear Opera House in the downtown Dallas Arts District.

Tickets are $29 and can be purchased at attpac.org or by phone at 214-880-0202. Tickets are also available for purchase at the AT&T Performing Arts Center Winspear Opera House Box Office at 2403 Flora St.

The Box Office is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and before performances. It is closed Saturdays and Sundays.