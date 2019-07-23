Northeast Texas Girl Scouts Honor Gold Award Winners

The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas presented Gold Award pins this spring to 150 girls from the region, including several in the Park Cities. Girl Scouts’ most prestigious designation recognizes girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through intensive, multi-year projects that have sustainable impact in the community and beyond.

Troop 93

Meredith Black, the daughter of Tom and Monique Black of Highland Park, graduated from The Hockaday School. Her project: collaborating with the Jubilee Park Community Center to run summer programming with an emphasis on healthy lifestyles, especially through physical activity.

Troop 156

Meera Rathan, the daughter of Sakila Thiruvadivel of Highland Park, graduated from Highland Park High School. Her project: planning and implementing lessons for ESL students at the Saturday Kids Club at the Stew Pot and First Presbyterian Church.

Troop 289

Emily Niemeyer, the daughter of Gregory and Virginia Niemeyer of University Park, graduated from Highland Park High School. Her project: teaching children about the ocean and safety practices to help them have a healthy respect for the ocean and sea creatures.

Troop 350

Aveline Vongkaseum, the daughter of Kevin and Yvonne Vongkaseum of University Park, graduated from Highland Park High School. Her project: encouraging middle school students to read by developing a decorative polymer clay-miniatures-based library cataloging system to identify genres.

Troop 857

Erin Harper, the daughter of Stephen and Monnie Harper of University Park, attends Highland Park High School. Her project: working with Christ’s Family Clinic to educate about Type 2 Diabetes and create an exercise pamphlet and healthy recipes to encourage healthier lifestyles.

Christine Schlehuber, the daughter of Samuel and Susan Schlehuber of University Park, attends Highland Park High School. Her project: designing a program, based on one created by the Sandy Hook Foundation, to encourage inclusion at Highland Park Middle School with team building games and other activities.

Anna Katherine Sullivan, the daughter of Eduard and Andrea Sullivan of University Park, attends Parish Episcopal School. Her project: initiating a letter-writing campaign for Highland Park ISD elementary school students to honor and thank first responders and military personnel.

Anna Walker, the daughter of Chris and Mary Walker of University Park, attends Highland Park High School. Her project: holding Story in the Park events so families could walk the park, reading pages placed on stakes and then complete a related craft.

Sarah Womble, the daughter of Robert and Shannon Womble of University Park, attends Highland Park High School. Her project: working with Child Care Group, which provides daycare for single parents and lower-income families, to paint a colorful, positive mural at Hogg Elementary.

Troop 3700

Lauren Nobel, the daughter of Paul and Margaret Nobel of University Park, attends Highland Park High School. Her project: collaborating with Brother Bill’s Helping Hand to run a spring break reading camp aimed at improving the reading skills of the children the agency serves.

Troop Juliette

Kacie Frederick, the daughter of Hugh and Sharon Frederick of University Park, attends Ursuline Academy of Dallas. Her project: partnering with nonprofit Touch a Life to create a pen pal club between Dallas area high school students and children rescued from slavery in Ghana.