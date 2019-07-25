11th Annual No Kid Hungry Dinner

On the evening of April 28 celebrity chefs from across the country joined forces to put an end to childhood hunger in America.

Attendees arrived with an appetite at Stephan Pyles Flora Street Café at HALL Arts ready to rally together and raise funds to support Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. The sold-out event featured seven courses by the nation’s top chefs, approximately 100 guests and raised nearly $150,000, which will be used to connect No Kid Hungry Texas partners with children needing meals in the Dallas – Fort Worth Metroplex.

The cocktail reception began at 6:00 p.m. as chefs greeted event goers who enjoyed champagne and cocktails while mingling and bidding on silent auction items until programming began at 7:00 p.m. Chefs were joined by Emcee and Auctioneer Billy Harris, who joined the event for the 11th consecutive year. Hosted by Chef Pyles and Tim Byres, the roster of notable chefs included: Diego Fernandez, Flora Street Café; Michael Ginor and Lenny Messina, Hudson Valley Foie Gras; Mark Kiffin, The Compound Restaurant; Matt McCallister, Homewood; John Brand, Hotel Emma; and David Collier, American Son. Jeremiah Tower, pioneer of California Cuisine and the subject of the 2016 biographical documentary from Anthony Bourdain, Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent served as the event’s Guest of Honor and kicked off the evening with the first course. During the evening, Chef Pyles was recognized for his contribution to No Kid Hungry as a founding board member. The Dallas dinners, hosted by Pyles at his flagship restaurants over the past decade, have raised more than $1 million to feed our country’s underserved youth.

(Courtesy photos)