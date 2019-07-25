Dallas Comedy House Re-Opens With Restaurant, Beer Garden

The long-standing Deep Ellum comedic staple, Dallas Comedy House will reopen to the public on Aug. 16 with a fresh new look that will include a restaurant, beer garden, a co-working space, comedy classes, and more.

From nightly shows to corporate training and classes for aspiring comedians, the venue quickly became a go-to spot for comedy after opening in Deep Ellum in 2009.

The Comedy House began construction this past spring on its new space just a few blocks away at 3036 Elm St. The venue, previously a 9600 square feet automotive garage, will house two theaters, four classrooms, a podcast studio, a writer’s room and flexible space for free co-working, a restaurant, a patio, and a Beer Garden.

“Deep Ellum is an integral thread in the fabric of Dallas Comedy House’s identity, and we’re so excited to be reopening in this new gorgeous space that affords us so much more room for guests to enjoy more than comedy,” said Amanda Austin, Dallas Comedy House founder and owner. “Dallas Comedy House finally has their dream home and I’m so excited to welcome everyone to our new digs. ”

Aside from its nightly shows, classes, and corporate training, DCH will be introducing a variety of new acts as it settles into its new space, including Monday Service Nights (dubbed “Dish”) and Thursday Philanthropy Nights.

On Dish Nights, comedians will center their shows around stories from chefs, restaurateurs, and bartenders in the service industry. On each Thursday night, one philanthropy or organization will take center stage and the comedians will build a show around their organizations. Profits will be donated back to the cause.

DCH’s newest Mainstage Sketch Revue, “Texas Toasted” will premier Aug. 17. Directed by Cody Hofmockel and AD Shane Philibert, written by Jonda Robinson and Brian Harrington, this sketch revue will highlight and make fun of every and all things Texas. Starring: Sallie Bowen, Emily Gee, Kate Grogan, Patrick Hennessey, Raye Maddox, and Gabriel Vasquez.

Consultants for DCH on the restaurant concept are restaurateur Austin Rodgers of Alamo Club and Alamo Club’s chef Michael West, as well as Jeff Bekavac.