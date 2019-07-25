Friday, July 26, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Events Food Life 

Delectable Details Announced for DFW Restaurant Week

Bianca R. Montes 0 Comments , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Mark your calendar for North Texas’ largest foodie fundraiser.

The 22nd Annual DFW Restaurant Week presented by Your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers launches Aug. 5 with nearly a month of dining supporting charity partners the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope.

Reservations are available at DFWRestaurantWeek.com.

Restaurant Week officially begins the week of Aug. 5-11, with most restaurants extending participation for additional weeks through Aug. 18, Aug. 25, or Labor Day, Sept. 2. Select restaurants also offer a head start on the dining with Preview Weekend, Aug. 2-4.

Some of the restaurants include Al Biernat’s North and Oak Lawn; Bistro 31; Fachini; Jalisco Norte; The Mansion; Seasons52; and Tulum. Click here for the full list.

DFW Restaurant Week features three-course prix fixe dinners for either $39 or $49 and two-course lunches for just $25, with 20% donated to the North Texas Food Bank (Dallas, Collin, and Denton counties) and Lena Pope (Tarrant County).

Thanks to generous diners, nearly $7.2 million has been raised to aid in its mission, said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank.

“Thanks to tremendous community support, DFW Restaurant Week is our largest annual fundraiser, helping fill countless plates since its inception more than 20 years ago,” Cunningham said. “This August, be sure to dine out for a deal during DFW Restaurant Week. Every dollar donated to NTFB from your meal provides another three meals for hungry North Texans.”

Returning for a second year, casual dining restaurants will join in the campaign with DFW Restaurant Week Specialty Bites. Whether a specialty sandwich or other signature dish, participating restaurants will offer a unique custom-created menu item with 10 percent of the price donated to one of the charity partners.

“Whether it’s a business lunch or a night out on the town, DFW Restaurant Week is a special North Texas tradition that supports our mission as well as our restaurant community,” said Shnease Webb, interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Lena Pope. “Diners can experience a different scene and cuisine each day at 140 restaurants across the Metroplex, with every meal supporting local children and families.”

Help launch the foodie fun with the DFW Restaurant Week Kick-Off Party set for Thursday, Aug. 1, at Crockett Row at West 7th in Fort Worth. Enjoy an outdoor evening of music, exclusive craft cocktails, wine sampling, and tasty bites from the best and upcoming restaurants in the area. Tickets are now on sale.

Bianca R. Montes

Bianca Montes is an award-winning journalist with a background in crime and government reporting and an obsession with all things culture and arts. She serves as the Managing Editor for Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, curating content for the Living Well and Faith sections, as well as producing the Fall and Spring society sections and 20 Under 40. From luncheons to galas to exhibition openings to new Dallas restaurants, you can find her out and about on Instagram @Bianca_TBD or @peoplenewspapers. You can also reach her by email at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

DSOL Savor the Symphony Benefits Music Education

Staff Report 0

Dallas Women’s Foundation’s XIX Society

Staff Report 0

GALLERY: Arabian Nights Gala

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *