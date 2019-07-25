Delectable Details Announced for DFW Restaurant Week

Mark your calendar for North Texas’ largest foodie fundraiser.

The 22nd Annual DFW Restaurant Week presented by Your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers launches Aug. 5 with nearly a month of dining supporting charity partners the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope.

Reservations are available at DFWRestaurantWeek.com.

Restaurant Week officially begins the week of Aug. 5-11, with most restaurants extending participation for additional weeks through Aug. 18, Aug. 25, or Labor Day, Sept. 2. Select restaurants also offer a head start on the dining with Preview Weekend, Aug. 2-4.

Some of the restaurants include Al Biernat’s North and Oak Lawn; Bistro 31; Fachini; Jalisco Norte; The Mansion; Seasons52; and Tulum. Click here for the full list.

DFW Restaurant Week features three-course prix fixe dinners for either $39 or $49 and two-course lunches for just $25, with 20% donated to the North Texas Food Bank (Dallas, Collin, and Denton counties) and Lena Pope (Tarrant County).

Thanks to generous diners, nearly $7.2 million has been raised to aid in its mission, said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank.

“Thanks to tremendous community support, DFW Restaurant Week is our largest annual fundraiser, helping fill countless plates since its inception more than 20 years ago,” Cunningham said. “This August, be sure to dine out for a deal during DFW Restaurant Week. Every dollar donated to NTFB from your meal provides another three meals for hungry North Texans.”

Returning for a second year, casual dining restaurants will join in the campaign with DFW Restaurant Week Specialty Bites. Whether a specialty sandwich or other signature dish, participating restaurants will offer a unique custom-created menu item with 10 percent of the price donated to one of the charity partners.

“Whether it’s a business lunch or a night out on the town, DFW Restaurant Week is a special North Texas tradition that supports our mission as well as our restaurant community,” said Shnease Webb, interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Lena Pope. “Diners can experience a different scene and cuisine each day at 140 restaurants across the Metroplex, with every meal supporting local children and families.”

Help launch the foodie fun with the DFW Restaurant Week Kick-Off Party set for Thursday, Aug. 1, at Crockett Row at West 7th in Fort Worth. Enjoy an outdoor evening of music, exclusive craft cocktails, wine sampling, and tasty bites from the best and upcoming restaurants in the area. Tickets are now on sale.