Love is in the Air at Reunion Tower

Known to be one of the most romantic places in Dallas with an average of two proposals a day Reunion Tower has been celebrating love all month long by highlighting a few couples who have shared proposals at the iconic Dallas landmark.

You can read all about their love stories here.

“Reunion Tower is honored to have played a part in each of these couples’ love stories and big moments,” said Dusti Groskreutz, president of Reunion Tower. “We hope that each time they see Reunion Tower, they remember the fondness and love they felt that day. We look forward to helping many more couples make memories of a lifetime.”

It’s not too late to get in on the action, Summer of Love will conclude this Friday, July 26, with a special Couples Paint Night on Cloud Nine.