Michelle Obama Returns to Dallas

This sixth season of hearhere, AT&T Performing Arts Center distinctive speakers series, begins with the highly anticipated return of Former First Lady Michelle Obama on Sept. 26.

From the White House to stage and screen; and through space and time – with this series, you will hear the imaginations, passion, humor, and knowledge of iconic personalities who shape the way we experience our world and each other.

 

Renowned film director and actor Spike Lee will take the stage Dec. 14 and 2020 takes flight with American astronaut Captain Scott Kelly on Jan. 23.

The hearhere 2020 season culminates on June 13, 2020, with Samin Nosrat, author, lecturer and filmmaker; and the return engagement of world-renowned TV science expert Neil deGrasse Tyson on June 22, 2020.

All hearhere engagements will be performed on the campus of the AT&T Performing Arts Center in the Winspear Opera House, in the downtown Dallas Arts District.

“Everyone in this season is preeminent in their field and we’re excited to bring them to Dallas,” said Debbie Storey, president and CEO of AT&T Performing Arts Center. “All of these shows will be cerebral, inspiring and fun.”

Current subscribers can renew their seats now through Monday, July 29. New subscriptions will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on Aug. 2. Five-show packages will range from $211.50 to $852.50.

Tickets may be purchased online, by telephone at 214-880-0202, or in person at the AT&T Performing Arts Center Winspear Opera House Box Office at 2403 Flora Street. The Box Office is open 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and before performances – closed Saturdays and Sundays.

 

