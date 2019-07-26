Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon Returns for 23rd Year

Dallas-based family violence agency, The Family Place, will hold its 23rd Annual Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon on Friday, Oct. 4, at the Omni Dallas Hotel with keynote speaker actress Laura Linney.

Co-chairs Marjon Henderson, Marisa Howard, and Samantha Wortley (above) are excited to welcome the two-time Golden Globe winner, four-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award-nominated actress to share her personal connection to the mission of The Family Place.

This year The Family Place celebrates the year of women’s empowerment and the fierce females who make an impact in Dallas.

“2019 is the year of women making headlines: The U.S. women’s soccer team delivered a history-making performance, more females are in U.S. Congress now than ever and women are rising to the top in corporate America. There’s much to celebrate, but more work to do,” said Paige Flink, chief executive officer of The Family Place.

The Texas Trailblazer Award will be presented to five female CEOs of Dallas-based companies who are leading the charge in once male-dominated industries: Beth Garvey of BG Staffing Inc., Mandy Ginsberg of Match Group, Kim Lody of Capital Senior Living, Melissa Reiff of The Container Store, and Jill Soltau of JCPenney. The Family Place will also honor Lavinia Masters for her efforts to pass landmark legislation that protects sexual assault victims.

“One in three women suffer abuse in their lifetime and are vulnerable to domestic violence and sexual assault. We’re working to change that statistic. 41 years ago, three women started The Family Place, and now we are serving over 10,000 clients a year,” added Flink.

Since 1996, the Texas Trailblazer Award has honored those who create positive change in the community. The luncheon is the largest educational event for The Family Place and is attended by philanthropists, corporations, members of the media and other North Texas leaders.

To register for the event or learn more about the nonprofit’s mission, click here.

If you would like to be a sponsor of the Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon, contact [email protected] or 214-443-7766.