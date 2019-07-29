Connection Point of Park Cities Announces New Leadership

Connecting Point of Park Cities (CPPC) has hired Cynthia K. Olson as their new Executive Director and Odette Sievert as Program Manager.

A graduate of the University of Texas at Dallas, Olson has more than 12 years in nonprofit leadership including fundraising, corporate engagement, a marketing, and communications for organizations such as Austin Street Center, Best Buddies, Intl., and The Salvation Army.

Prior to entering the nonprofit sector, Olson was responsible for marketing, advertising, public relations, concept development, and operations for McDonald’s Corporation. Her passion for the mission of Connecting Point of Park Cities is decades old, originating with her love for her brother Aaron who was born with Down syndrome.

Sievert has joined the CPPC team as its first program manager. She has 15 years of special education experience including leading a special education behavior unit where she was responsible for the academic, behavioral, and emotional well-being of her students.

Sievert earned her psychology degree from the University of Oklahoma and then continued her education to earn a Master’s Degree in vocational rehabilitation psychology from UT Southwestern Medical School. Sievert is excited to provide the skills and coaching for teammates to grow and flourish as individuals.

“Cynthia (Olson) and Odette (Sievert) create a powerful team for the continuing growth of CPPC”, said Robert Meachum, board president. “In addition to their skills and experience, both have the passion and drive to position CPPC as the leader in day programs for adults with intellectual or cognitive disabilities.”

Believing each individual has purpose and value, Connecting Point of Park Cities provides a stimulating and nurturing day program for adults with disabilities. CPPC serves individuals with cognitive and developmental delays as well as traumatic brain injury.

The CPPC program is unique in providing a full-time nurse and a 1:5 staff to teammate ratio. Individual teammate development plans combined with educational, social, and recreational programming foster personal dignity and growth. The board of directors and staff of Connecting Point of Park Cities are committed to helping each teammate realize their full potential.