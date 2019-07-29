Crime Reports July 22 – 28

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SLEEPY THIEF

Sometimes, you’ve got to have the best for your bedtime routine: On July 25, two sets of king-sized bed sheets were stolen from Tempur Pedic on Northwest Parkway between 4:50 and 5:05 p.m. The sheets are valued at $329. Not telling whether the thief had a good night’s sleep.

HIGHLAND PARK

23 Tuesday

Stolen from a landscape company van parked in the 4300 block of Belclaire Avenue: a red Torro Commercial Push Mower ($1,249), an orange Stihl Commercial Edger ($329), and an orange Stihl FS91R Weed Eater ($329). A security camera caught a black Chevy crew cab pickup truck backing toward the van at 12:46 p.m.

Stolen between 3:30 and 4:04 p.m. from a plumbing crews’ 2014 Chevrolet Silverado parked at the intersection of Dartmouth Avenue and Auburndale Avenue: an iPhone 7 Plus and Milwaukee-brand tools and batteries, including a saw sall, a drill, and a grinder.

Some disturbing calls and text messages were received between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the 3500 block of Lindenwood Avenue. What was initially thought to be a scam turned into a possible terroristic threat when the messages began containing pictures of the victim’s family and friends, and a demand for money. Photos of corpses were also sent to the victim with instructions for money to be sent by Western Union, or “there would be trouble.”

25 Thursday

An email address belonging to aa employee of Highland Park United Methodist Church on Mockingbird Lane sent a message in May to the human resources department requesting an owed amount of $12,000 be sent to a new bank account; the money was sent, but in June, the employee stated she had not received the money and that the email did not belong to her. The church filed a report at 10:46 a.m. after consulting with insurance agents.

27 Saturday

While shopping at Anthropologie at Highland Park Village, two witnesses saw a white 2005 pickup truck – driven by a man with dark hair and a mustache – collide with a lamp post at the intersection of Avenue A and Preston Court. The post was dislodged from the base, and the cover of one of the lamps at the crown of the pole was knocked off. In addition to that pole, two side lamps were twisted and the curb stop were also damaged. Damage estimate: $1,000.

The front wheel of a 1989 red Bianchi Broadway bicycle, was stolen sometime between 11 p.m. July 26 and 1 p.m. July 27 from the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue. The wheel has an estimated value of $100.

UNIVERSITY PARK

22 Monday

Burglarized between 12:30 p.m. July 19 and 11:46 a.m. July 22: a gray 2015 Ford F150 Sport in the 3900 block of Purdue Street.

A doorbell camera caught a woman making off with a package that had been delivered to the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue between noon and 12:30 p.m. The package contained $50 worth of protein powder.

23 Tuesday

Fraud was reported at 3:38 p.m. in the 4000 block of Colgate Avenue.

25 Thursday

A $600, Liv-brand bicycle belonging to a woman in the 2800 block of University Boulevard was stolen from a garage between 6 p.m. July 22 and 5:48 p.m. July 25.

27 Saturday

Arrested at 10:49 a.m. in the 5700 block of Lovers Lane: a 20-year-old Dallas man accused of driving a stolen black Chevy Impala belonging to the Mesquite police department.

A 20-year-old man reported that his silver 2017 Volkswagen Passat, parked at the 3500 block of Milton Avenue, received damage to the outside mirrors sometime between 3:30 and 11:15 p.m.