GALLERY: United to Learn Holds Learning Launch

Through August 16, United to Learn is hosting Learning Launch, an annual back-to-school drive that accelerates student learning by equipping teachers and students with critical teaching supplies not met by limited public school budgets.

Now in its third year, the drive focuses on 27 Dallas ISD schools located primarily in North Dallas. These schools represent 15,900 students, with nine out of 10 students who qualify for free and reduced lunch, along with 1,400 educators.

Abby Williams, founder and executive director of United to Learn, said, “Learning Launch isn’t your typical back-to-school drive. With your help, we provide both students and teachers the launch they need in the new school year with targeted resources for rigorous instruction. We know that each of our teachers will personally spend up to $600 to provide these same items – classroom texts, writing journals and supplies, basic technology tools when limited public school budgets can’t cover their needs. So we’re asking our neighbors to get involved, contribute to our Learning Launch and continue encouraging gains in literacy and learning.”

(Courtesy photo)

With so many items under $50, Learning Launch is an easy and fun way to make a real impact. Those interested in participating can visit the website, unitedtolearn.org/learninglaunch/, then help in one of three ways:

Make a Donation:

People can make a cash donation, and U2L staff will purchase the most needed items for teachers’ classrooms and deliver them directly to the schools.

Shop Online for Classroom Resources:

People can select and purchase items from the Top Classroom Needs list or buy items for a specific school. Choose the United to Learn Gift Registry as the shipping address to have items delivered to the U2L office.

Buy Classroom Resources In-Store and Drop Off at United to Learn:

For those who would like to purchase items at Lakeshore Learning, Barnes & Noble or Office Depot stores, refer to the Top Classroom Needs list. By August 16, they can drop off items at U2L’s office (5310 Harvest Hill Road, Suite 190, Dallas, TX 75230) Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.