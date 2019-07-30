DSOL to Honor Dallas Fashion Designer Patti Flowers

Dallas fashion designer Patti Flowers will be honored this November with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League second annual fashion notes designer award.

The sixth annual Fashion Notes Designer Award Luncheon, Auctions, and Style Show will take place Nov. 4 at The Ritz-Carlton.

The morning begins at 10:15 a.m. with a reception, reimagined silent auction and Designer Award Presentation and Show followed by a Live Luncheon Auction. Stunning fall fashions from Stanley Korshak, Patti Flowers Design Studio and Kid Biz will be featured modeled by League members and their families, past and present DSOL Debutantes and members of the DSO family.

Flowers is a native Texan who spent her career in the luxury fashion industry. She began designing over 25 years ago. When the exclusive Dallas retailer Stanley Korshak opened its first bridal salon, Flowers was asked to be the In-House designer specializing in bridal, evening, and debutante gowns. Today, Flowers is recognized as one of the premier bridal and fine apparel designers in Texas.

In 2006, Flowers launched the Patti Flowers Design Studio. Since that time, she has dressed many of the most fashionable women in Texas.

In early 2012, she expanded to her new studio in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas and debuted The Studio Collection. Known for her refined approach to design and sincere desire to highlight the woman wearing the gown, the Patti Flowers brand is both timeless and modern with an exquisite couture quality.

The Patti Flowers Design Studio works with industry experts to ensure the latest and finest selections of silks, laces, and embellishments are available from around the world. All couture gowns are created at the Dallas Studio.

Kristin Cordiak chairs the event, and Kim Brannon is the DSOL President.

The proceeds from the event will benefit the Dallas Symphony Association and its education and community outreach programs. Some of the quality outreach programs the League supports are DSO on the Go, Community Concerts and Performances, Cecil and Ida Green Youth Concerts, Symphony Yes!, DSO Kids and Young Strings.

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League is an organization of volunteers who support the Dallas Symphony Association through service, education and fundraising activities.

For information about tickets and sponsorships visit the DSOL website by clicking here.

The luncheon is sponsored by Veritex Community Bank for the 6th year. The Ritz-Carlton is the hotel sponsor.