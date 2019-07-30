Former Park Cities Resident Elected Mayor of South Padre Island

Former Park Cities resident Patrick McNulty was officially sworn in as Mayor of South Padre Island after winning in a run-off election.

Born and raised in Dallas, McNulty is a graduate of Highland Park High School and a graduate of the University of Mississippi. He started working on South Padre Island in 1997 with the Villas of South Padre Development Team and eventually became vice president of development.

In South Padre Island, McNulty previously served as chairman of SPI’s Planning & Zoning Commission. He won the June 29 run-off election with 488 votes to his opponent’s 388. He was sworn in on July 17.

McNulty also has served as a member of the Shoreline Task Force, Interview Committee – Planning Director and Comprehensive Plan Committee, as well as a past member of the Capital Improvement Plan Committee.

“My siblings and I started coming to this beach as children on family vacations. One of the main reasons I moved from Dallas to South Padre Island is because of my love for the Island and its people, and I could see its great economic potential, especially with expanded tourism initiatives,” McNulty said.

In 2018, SPI had more than 5.1 million visitors, producing almost $96.5 million in hotel/rental sales and $165 million in gross sales.

“I look forward to working closely with our City Staff and the Tourism Team, and as we work together to facilitate an expansion of the Convention Centre, establishment of the Quiet Water Sport Park and continuing to market our island nationally and internationally,” he said. “Our city has the best beach in Texas and is commonly known as ‘Texas’ Beach Playground’ The most important aspect of tourism on this island is that it supports year-round jobs in our community.”

McNulty is a licensed Texas Real Estate Broker who joined Troy Giles Realty & Management in 2006 as a minority partner. In 2004, McNulty started Willis Development, LLC, which has been building and developing in the Rio Grande Valley, with the majority of its business on South Padre Island. He has constructed more than $20 million in projects in the last 15 years. Some of his most recent projects on South Padre Island include the Sisters Interiors building and the new Ace Hardware, as well as several custom homes. In 2012, McNulty became an original founder of SPI Rentals, LLC with Will Greenwood and Troy Giles.