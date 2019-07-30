Tuesday, July 30, 2019

NorthPark AutoShow Details Released

More than 40 top-of-the-line vehicles are expected this August at NorthPark Center for its fourth annual NorthPark AutoShow.

Premier 2019 and 2020 models from respected brands like Audi, Bentley, BMW, Cadillac, Genesis, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, McLaren, MINI, Rolls Royce, Tesla, and more will line NorthPark’s corridors for the three-week event, starting Aug. 9.

This year, for the first time, NorthPark AutoShow’s Best Ride on Cars will present a special display of children’s ride on and push cars including a mini Bentley, Maserati, McLaren, and more.

On Aug. 16, media partner The Ticket 1310 AM’s The Hardline will broadcast live from NorthPark from 3 – 7 p.m. in NorthCourt, located on Level One between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

NorthPark AutoShow Participating Dealerships:
Audi Dallas
BMW of Dallas
Genesis of Dallas
Goodson Acura of Dallas
Jaguar Land Rover Dallas
Jaguar Land Rover Frisco
MINI of Dallas
Park Place Premier Collection
Sewell
Tesla

 

 

Bianca R. Montes

