NorthPark AutoShow Details Released

More than 40 top-of-the-line vehicles are expected this August at NorthPark Center for its fourth annual NorthPark AutoShow.

Premier 2019 and 2020 models from respected brands like Audi, Bentley, BMW, Cadillac, Genesis, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, McLaren, MINI, Rolls Royce, Tesla, and more will line NorthPark’s corridors for the three-week event, starting Aug. 9.

This year, for the first time, NorthPark AutoShow’s Best Ride on Cars will present a special display of children’s ride on and push cars including a mini Bentley, Maserati, McLaren, and more.

On Aug. 16, media partner The Ticket 1310 AM’s The Hardline will broadcast live from NorthPark from 3 – 7 p.m. in NorthCourt, located on Level One between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

NorthPark AutoShow Participating Dealerships:

Audi Dallas

BMW of Dallas

Genesis of Dallas

Goodson Acura of Dallas

Jaguar Land Rover Dallas

Jaguar Land Rover Frisco

MINI of Dallas

Park Place Premier Collection

Sewell

Tesla