Perot Museum Extends ‘The Art of the Brick’ Exhibit

If you’ve been living under a rock – or maybe a Lego – and haven’t had a chance to check out the traveling “The Art of the Brick” exhibit at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science; don’t worry.

Visitors will get a few extra weeks to check out what CNN has named one of the world’s must-see exhibitions. Due to popular demand, the Perot Museum is extending The Art of the Brick traveling exhibition – which features recreated and original artistic masterpieces made of millions of LEGO bricks – through Labor Day (Sept. 2).

The critically acclaimed exhibition touts the largest and most elaborate display of works constructed using only LEGO bricks. Created by internationally renowned contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya, The Art of the Brick is designed to inspire ingenuity and creativity with original pieces and re-imagined versions of some of history’s most famous works of art, including Van Gogh’s Starry Night, Michelangelo’s David and Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring.

One of the most popular pieces is Yellow, a life-size sculpture of a man ripping his chest open with thousands of yellow LEGO bricks cascading from the cavity. (Yellow has gained pop-culture fame appearing on fashion labels, album covers and even in Lady Gaga’s music video “G.U.Y.”).

Other crowd-pleasers include a LEGO portrayal of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, a 20-foot-long T. rex skeleton (made of 80,000 bricks), a massive LEGO Moai (Easter Island monolith), and three LEGO sculptures of life-sized “people in the park” sitting on benches (a very popular selfie spot!). The exhibition also features a gallery showcasing an innovative, multimedia collection of LEGO-brick infused photography produced in tandem with award-winning photographer Dean West.

After soaking in all the LEGO eye candy, guests can build and tinker at The Science of the Brick – a hands-on interactive LEGO brick gallery featuring building challenges and interactive play spaces that promote STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) learning for all ages.

Fun fact: Sawaya was formerly a corporate lawyer working in New York City. To unwind after work, he indulged his inner child by creating with LEGO bricks. Eventually, after encouragement from his friends and family, he decided to quit his job and follow his passion to become a full-time artist.

The Art of the Brick was produced by TSX and is presented locally by Highland Capital Management and supported locally by Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District. The Science of the Brick is presented locally by Texas Instruments, Inc.