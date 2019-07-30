Things to Do: August Edition



Dive into a Movie

Outdoor movies can be rough during the dog days of summer, but throw in a pool, and it’s a much cooler story. The 2018 sci/fi action film Incredibles 2 will light up Holmes Aquatic Center on July 26 and the 2018 fantasy adventure Ralph Breaks the Internet on Aug. 9. The events are open to Park Cities residents and begin at 8 p.m. The pool concession stand will be open, and lifeguards will be on duty throughout the movie.



Experience First Fridays

Support local shops from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at Preston Royal Village. The “first Fridays” event highlights include engaging in-store promotions, specials, tastings, and events at your favorite retailers throughout the center, as well as activities for children.



Toast a New Production

Dallas Summer Musicals will close out its season with Fiddler on the Roof, a heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love, and laughter. The musical will make a run at the Music Hall at Fair Park from Aug. 7 to 18.