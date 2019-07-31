Dolce&Gabbana Takes Center Stage at First Sight

Fashionistas and opera lovers alike mark your calendars for one of the early highlights of the season: The Dallas Opera’s FIRST SIGHT Fashion Presentation and Luncheon featuring Dolce&Gabbana.

NorthPark Center is the presenting sponsor of the Oct. 17 event.

FIRST SIGHT

Festivities will begin with a late-morning reception in the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, 2403 Flora St.

The highlight of the 2019 FIRST SIGHT Fashion Presentation will be head-turning designs created by the acclaimed international design house of Dolce&Gabbana.

The Chairs for this year’s events, as announced during the Opening Night Dinner last October, are Kim and Greg Hext.

“I am delighted that The Dallas Opera will be partnering in 2019 with the ultra-sophisticated Dolce&Gabbana brand to enable FIRST SIGHT—which in a few short years has become a firmly established fashion institution — to expand the scope of its influence,” said Kim Hext.

“I am profoundly grateful to Nancy Nasher and our presenting sponsor, NorthPark Center and, of course, to Dolce&Gabbana for their enthusiastic support of The Dallas Opera’s FIRST SIGHT celebrations.

“We will have other exciting partnership announcements to share later this summer.”

Additional chairs for the upcoming events include Ellen Winspear as the FIRST SIGHT fashion presentation and luncheon chair; Carol and Don Glendenning as dinner chairs for FIRST NIGHT; and The Winspear Family as honorary chairs.

“This October, the people of Dallas will celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House and the AT&T Performing Arts Center,” Winspear said. “These festivities will showcase the many ways in which these venues have created opportunities for world-class performances and quality entertainment right in the heart of the city.

“The Winspear Family is tremendously pleased to serve as Honorary Chairs for FIRST SIGHT and FIRST NIGHT, and it is my special privilege to help launch these celebrations on October 17th with support from an amazing array of sponsors and underwriters.

“FIRST SIGHT is one of my favorite events on the fall calendar and just when I thought it couldn’t possibly top last year — we found a new and exciting partner in Dolce&Gabbana!”

Early sales have begun for both FIRST SIGHT (Oct. 17) and FIRST NIGHT (Oct. 18). FIRST SIGHT tables will range from $5,000 to $25,000. Individual tickets start at $500.