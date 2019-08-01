Dirty Fries Top Dallas Foods to Try

From rooftop bars to a new Deep Ellum restaurant putting dirty fries on our mind, the Dallas food scene continues to get better and better.

Let’s start with a restaurant opening in the heart of East Dallas next to our favorite neighborhood gems, Khao Noodle and Jimmy’s.

Top Round, a quick-serve concept created by chefs from Los Angeles will open a Dallas post on Aug. 3 in the burgeoning neighborhood of East Dallas.

The 2,800 square foot restaurant will be located at 4800 Bryan St. and boasts a new design, two patios, an indoor/outdoor bar and the first full bar for the brand.

The chef-driven menu sourcing locally when possible offers American classics with a unique twist.

From slow roasting their USDA Choice Angus Beef top rounds over 10 hours daily, to roasting mushrooms, caramelizing onions, and double hand breading the pickle juice/buttermilk brined chicken breast, Dallasite and local owner/operator Jason Napolitan said he takes pride in his kitchen.

Whether that’s house-made sauces like the not-from-the-80s Cheese Wizz or other menu standouts like Horse & Hole, a slow-cooked roast beef, roasted mushrooms, horseradish cream, Provel cheese sandwich on a sesame bun; or Dirty Fries, curly fries with gravy, Provel cheese, caramelized onions, and round sauce.

The menu also caters to the vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free crowd with options like Buffalo Cauliflower sandwich with crispy cauliflower, lettuce, tomato, ranch, buffalo sauce, and a sesame bun.

Dessert standouts include Banana Cream Pie made with bananas, Nilla Wafers, brownie, and whipped cream; the Turtle with praline pecans, brownie, and caramel; the Pretzel PB Crunch with Reese’s Pieces, pretzels, Hershey’s chocolate syrup; and Pistachio flavored shakes.

To round out the food menu in Dallas, Napolitan adds a familiar cocktail list with signature twists. He says, “We aren’t reinventing the car … just driving it a little differently.” One of his favorites is the Frozen Whiskey Coke made with Matthew McConaughey’s Wild Turkey Longbranch Whiskey and Coca-Cola.

77 Degrees

2107 N. Henderson Ave.

A multi-level rooftop bar specializing in island-style drinks and snacks is slated to open its third Texas location on North Henderson Avenue this August.

Aptly named for the most idyllic cocktailing temperature, 77 Degrees is designed to evoke rum-soaked evenings in the Caribbean or tequila-fueled nights at a coastal resort in Mexico.

The 13,000-square-foot bar is the largest of its Austin and Houston predecessors, created by Austin-based Union Venture Group. Its design is neutral with white accents, complete with suspended swings, breezy cabanas, cantilevered decks and sleek pops of accent lighting—making this expansive four-deck rooftop bar the perfect place for mingling and making new friends.

The drink menu offers eight specialty cocktails made with refreshing ingredients, each priced at $12. Libations you’ll find on the menu include Grape Expectations with Grey Goose Vodka, white grapes, basil and lime; and Loca Chica served in Topo Chico bottles with Patron Silver, pineapple, and lime.

Dish highlights include Pulled Pork Pastor Tacos served with chipotle adobo, grilled pineapple, and fresh cilantro; and a Gulf Coast Ceviche made with red snapper, ahi chombo, mango, fresh lime, served with plantain chips.

Later this year, the rooftop bar will be joined by its sibling concept, Jack & Ginger’s, an Irish pub that will sit below 77 Degrees.

bartaco

Preston Center

On Aug. 6, bartaco will add a few new items to its menu.

For those looking for lighter fare, the brand will offer a Fuji Apple + Kale Salad that features a bright, tangy jalapeno champagne vinaigrette, topped with creamy goat cheese and spicy, sweet candied pepitas.

A margarita carafe – perfect for two – also will join the menu.

Also starting this August, bartaco brings back a fan favorite for their latest #bartacosecret, the Crispy Oyster Taco. The secret taco will be available Aug. 5 through Sept. 17, just in time for National Oyster Day. The taco features crispy wild gulf oysters and served on bartaco’s cool and tangy oyster sauce.

Biscuit Bar

2550 Pacific Ave.

Soon you won’t have to be in the Park Cities (or Plano) to lavish in a batch of biscuits. The Biscuit Bar will officially be expanding to the hip Deep Ellum neighborhood.

The biscuit concept will land in The Epic, the mixed-use project combining office, residential, and a boutique hotel located at 2550 Pacific Ave. Landowner Westdale Real Estate Investment & Management has teamed up with office developer KDC to create the multiuse facility.

For this location, The Biscuit Bar plans to showcase a more industrial design and interior with extended late-night hours to attend to the busier evening traffic. The Biscuit Bar also is going to Arlington, Coppell, and Fort Worth.

The Adolphus

1321 Commerce St.

Let’s all raise a glass. The Adolphus has partnered with Constellation Brands to host an “Anything but Chardonnay” (ABC) wine dinner Aug. 15 in the property’s stunning 19th Floor Ballroom.

Led by luxury brand ambassador Chris Teague, the dinner will feature four courses of gourmet cuisine prepared by The Adolphus catering team, with each course expertly paired with a unique varietal from the Constellation Brands portfolio. Tickets are available here for $100 per person, including tax and gratuity. Complimentary valet will be provided.

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie

3700 McKinney Ave.

Taste the sweetness of summer at Bisous on Aug. 2 for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day and Aug. 10 for National S’mores Day.

Celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day with Bisous’ famous Croissant Waffle Ice Cream Sammies ($6).

The delectable treats are made with Bisous’ house-made ice cream sandwiched between two made-to-order croissant waffles and tossed in flavored sugars, then topped with a choice of nut crunch, chocolate decorations, or house-made sauces.

No campfire required to enjoy National S’mores Day.

Savor the heavenly flavors of toasted marshmallow, melted chocolate, and graham crackers with s’more-flavored bi-colored croissants, cruffins, and tarts ($4 – $4.75). Bisous will be offering these backyard bonfire-inspired treats throughout the month of August.