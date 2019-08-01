University Park’s STEAM Station Blends Learning and Fun

If you haven’t heard, STEM is out and STEAM is in. In an effort to include the arts in a worldwide initiative to pique students interest in learning, STEAM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, incorporates project-based learning methods used in the creative process to teach kids different subjects.

To implement this learning technique, the University Park Public Library welcomes its neighbors to check out the new STEAM Station, an interactive cart packed with fun activities focusing on science and building skills, the STEAM Station includes MagnaTiles, TinkerToys, Keva Planks, Zoobs, and Squigz.

Parents are invited to join their kids at the library when the STEAM Station is open to aid in team-building skills.

The STEAM Station was provided by the non-profit organization La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas, which lists the University Park Public Library as one of its beneficiaries. La Fiesta provides books and other media for the children and youth collections, including programming and supplies to aid in childhood education at the library.

The STEAM Station will be available in the children’s area of the library from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.