GALLERY: Bentley Dallas Celebrates Centenary

Bentley Dallas put on the party of the century July 10 in honor of Bentley Motors’ Centenary.

“The policy was simple,” W.O. Bentley said when he founded his namesake motor company July 10, 1919. “We were going to make a fast car, a good car, the best in its class.”

True to its founding principles, Bentley continues to make fast cars with an emphasis on comfort and luxury. And they are arguably the best in their class.

In celebration of Bentley’s Centenary, Bentley Dallas hosted a cocktail reception featuring a new 2020 Bentley Continental GTC convertible displayed next to an exquisite 1937 Bentley Sports Tourer by Vanden Plas in their Lemmon Avenue showroom.

Powered by its original 4.25 Liter engine, the ’37 Bentley with serial number B1KU was exported to the US in the late 1950s. While it still includes the initial body with matching numbers on the original parts, it’s not just a showpiece. The engine still purrs like a kitten. The rolling work of art will be offered at Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach sale Aug. 16-17.

Guest were serenaded by Armenian singer Goga and his trio, which played everything from pop music to opera. Bachendorf’s displayed a limited-edition Breitling timepiece among other beautiful pieces. Guests enjoyed a celebratory toast with Champagne Palmer and delicious canapés by Dallas Fish Market and Dallas Chop House. A “100 Extraordinary Years” cake also marked the notable anniversary.

The new Continental will also be available in a convertible (GTC) as well as a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 version.

The impressive Continentals join the popular Bentayga SUV as well as the Flying Spur and Mulsanne sedans in Bentley’s current offering of vehicles.

Bentley Dallas is part of the Park Place Premier Collection on Lemmon Avenue.

(Photos by Rhi Lee)