Crime Report: July 29 – August 4

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TIMBER!

Reported at 7:30 a.m. on July 31: Twenty pieces of lumber – out of a 60-piece delivery – were stolen from a construction site at the 3600 block of Lindenwood Avenue between July 30 and 7:29 a.m. July 31.

HIGHLAND PARK

29 Monday

An unlocked 2019 Audi A6 was burglarized between 7:30 p.m. July 28 and 7:40 a.m. July 19 in the 4500 block of Fairview Avenue. Stolen from the vehicle: an iPhone 10 with a pink glitter case, a Hermes Ostrich wallet containing two Citibank AMEX cards, a One Child Support MasterCard, and $300 in cash, a personal breathalyzer, a Yossi Harare Gold Circle earrings, and charm bracelet, and an expired Texas drivers license.

Reported at 8:32 a.m.: A motor vehicle burglary occurred at the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive nine to 10 days ago. Three items, valued at $480 total, were stolen: a four-panel, oriental silk screen valued at $400, a pair of sunglasses worth $60, and a $20 storage unit key.

2 Friday

Grab and go: Keep an eye out for a man who ran up to a table of friends sitting together outside Royal Blue Grocery at Highland Park Village and stole an iPhone XR in a pink case. The phone, valued at $1000, has a picture of a golden retriever on the backside. The sneaky thief was seen driving off in a black Chevrolet Malibu and was seen inside Royal Blue Grocery wearing a purple shirt and yellow pants. He also has spiked hair.

UNIVERSITY PARK

29 Monday

Despite a court agreement ordering him to do so, a father refused to give up possession of children to the mother at 6:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Asbury Avenue.

Reported at 10:12 a.m.: Between 3:30 p.m. July 28 and 10 a.m. July 29, two rings were stolen from an unlocked, black 2013 Nissan Armada parked in the 3100 block of Westminster Avenue. The rings were a wedding band, valued at $2,000, and a Texas A&M ring, valued at $4,000.

Reported at 11:55 a.m.: Between 10 a.m. July 28 and 11:55 a.m. July 29, an unlocked, black 2012 Toyota Tundra was broken into in the 2600 block of Milton Avenue. A 9mm Kimber Micro 9 firearm, worth $600, was stolen, as well as an $80 leather holster.

31 Wednesday

Reported at 10:56 a.m.: Credit card fraud was said to have occurred on June 1 in the 3800 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

Reported at 4:03 p.m.: Identification fraud was said to have occurred on July 25 in the 3200 block of Villanova Drive.

3 Saturday

Unauthorized use of a vehicle – in this case, a red 2014 Porsche Panamera – was reported at 12:43 a.m. in the 7000 block of Boedeker Street.

4 Sunday

After a physical altercation between the two, a woman stole a man’s $75,000 Land Rover at 7:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

A driver of a white 2019 Jeep Lattitude failed to stop and give information after striking a parked, blue 2019 BMW X3 at 10:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of Caruth Boulevard.