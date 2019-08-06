Harry Potter-Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens Thursday

Harry Potter fans rejoice!

The front doors at The Whippersnapper will close yet again, but this time, they will reopen as a concept from Diagon Alley. For one month, The Leaky Cauldron will pop up at 1806 McMillan Avenue (near Sprouts in East Dallas).

The Harry Potter pop-up experience opens this Thursday, Aug. 8, and will include themed drinks, your favorite Harry Potter characters, picture opportunities, and nightly entertainment.

Dallas-based This & That Hospitality, the folks behind neighborhood staples like High Fives, Tiny Victories, The Whip, Ferris Wheelers, and its newest brand, Dibs on Victory, decided to bring back another fun change of pace at The Whippersnapper by enticing Harry Potter fans to come to enjoy themselves in an immersive bar experience.

“So many people came out for The Drunken Clam we looked to have another idea for August, and after going through a couple of options everyone was set on The Leaky Cauldron,” said Phil Schanbaum, partner of This and That Hospitality. “There’s a convention in town on our opening weekend that has thousands of guests that attend it, that alone shows how big the fanfare is for the Harry Potter Series. It also allowed us to dress the place up in a really fun way that we know people are going to really enjoy!”

The new location will feature a nearly identical exterior façade and interior design as the original, ensuring that locals who’ve always wanted to enjoy a cold beer with their favorite characters will feel at home.

The Leaky Cauldron is slated for a 31-day run from Aug. 8th to Sept. 7th, weekly hours of operation will be from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.