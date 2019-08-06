Texas Ballet Theater Presents “The Sleeping Beauty”

This September, the Texas Ballet Theater will present Ben Stevenson’s The Sleeping Beauty.

The event will take place from Sept. 6 through 8 at the Winspear Opera House at AT&T Performing Arts Center and from Oct. 18 through 20 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

Doomed by fate and awakened by love, The Sleeping Beauty follows the story of Princess Aurora as she dances her way through curses and dreams to find her prince charming.

All performances boast live accompaniment by The Dallas Opera Orchestra in Dallas and The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra in Fort Worth. The scenery and costumes are courtesy of Boston Ballet and are designed by David Walker.

The full-length ballet has a prologue and three acts and lasts approximately three hours, including three 15-minute intermissions.

Tickets range from $20-$125 and are available online or by calling 877-828-9200.