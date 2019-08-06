Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

2014 production of the sleeping beauty
Arts Life 

Texas Ballet Theater Presents “The Sleeping Beauty”

Bianca R. Montes 0 Comments , , , , , , , ,

This September, the Texas Ballet Theater will present Ben Stevenson’s The Sleeping Beauty.

The event will take place from Sept. 6 through 8 at the Winspear Opera House at AT&T Performing Arts Center and from Oct. 18 through 20 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

Doomed by fate and awakened by love, The Sleeping Beauty follows the story of Princess Aurora as she dances her way through curses and dreams to find her prince charming.

All performances boast live accompaniment by The Dallas Opera Orchestra in Dallas and The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra in Fort Worth. The scenery and costumes are courtesy of Boston Ballet and are designed by David Walker.

The full-length ballet has a prologue and three acts and lasts approximately three hours, including three 15-minute intermissions.

Tickets range from $20-$125 and are available online or by calling 877-828-9200.

Bianca R. Montes

Bianca Montes is an award-winning journalist with a background in crime and government reporting and an obsession with all things culture and arts. She serves as the Managing Editor for Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, curating content for the Living Well and Faith sections, as well as producing the Fall and Spring society sections and 20 Under 40. From luncheons to galas to exhibition openings to new Dallas restaurants, you can find her out and about on Instagram @Bianca_TBD or @peoplenewspapers. You can also reach her by email at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Get Smart at the Dallas Festival of Ideas

Patricia Martin 0

Dallas’ HALL Group Chairman to Speak at CEO Breakfast Series

Bianca R. Montes 0

From Southern Fare to Mardi Gras Tacos

Bianca R. Montes 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *