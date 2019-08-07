GALLERY: CASA’s Parade of Playhouses

For Parade of Playhouse, 17 children’s playhouses designed by some of Dallas’ premier builders and architects were on display at NorthPark Center from July 12 to 28.

The Patyrak sisters and their parents were very excited about their amazing luck drawing and winning one of the playhouses.

Parade of Playhouses is Dallas CASA’s signature community awareness event which raised funds to help us serve abused and neglected children. The event was presented by Crest Cadillac / Crest INFINITI / Crest Volvo, this year’s Grand Marshal was KDC.

(Courtesy photos)