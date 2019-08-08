Dreamscape Promises Epic Adventures at NorthPark Center

Dreamscape, the location-based immersive VR entertainment company, announced it would open its next venue at NorthPark Center on Aug. 15.

After a successful opening in Los Angeles, the Dallas location will mark the first of four new stand-alone and in-theatre venues that Dreamscape will introduce across the United States with its partners at AMC Theatres.

“As the industry leader in delivering amazing experiences that leave audiences coming back again and again, AMC Theatres is thrilled to partner with Dreamscape, which has proven that their immersive experiences unlock new possibilities for interactive storytelling that captivate audiences of all ages,” said Adam Aron, CEO, and president of AMC Entertainment.

“The new Dreamscape at AMC NorthPark Center location in Dallas will provide visitors with a next-generation entertainment option that is unlike anything experienced before.”

The Details

Dreamscape will open its new location with three original epic experiences.

With the company’s slate of free-roaming VR experiences, Dreamscape promises adventurers of all ages will experience the magic of immersive and full sensory storytelling as they are transported to fantastic new worlds.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our next-generation immersive experiences to NorthPark Center this summer,” said Bruce Vaughn, CEO of Dreamscape. “We’ve always believed that by combining the emotional power of cinema and the thrill of theme park rides with state-of-the-art VR technology, we can deliver our customers the ultimate in wish-fulfillment – becoming the hero of their adventure.

“And we’re excited to bring these three magical immersive adventures to the Dallas community and to wonderful NorthPark Center for the very first time.”

In Alien Zoo, Dreamscape’s first original experience, guests will have the opportunity to travel to a larger than life, intergalactic haven where they come face-to-face with endangered alien creatures from across the galaxy. Upon arrival, travelers will experience the exhilaration of being able to play ball with exotic frogcats, pet majestic creatures, and, by working together, even narrowly escape the galaxy’s greatest predator.

In The Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure, audiences will be given a fundamental wish-fulfillment: to step through the screen and become part of a movie. Once inside this heart-pumping adventure, participants will be challenged to unlock clues, escape treacherous traps, and work together as they discover the secret of The Lost Pearl.

In The Blu: Deep Rescue, Dreamscape’s breathtaking co-production with WeVR, an epic descent into the ocean to explore dazzling underwater worlds and aquatic life soon becomes an urgent mission to rescue a trapped baby Blue Whale and unite it with its mother.

Dreamscape is located on Level Two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. Audiences can purchase advance tickets for the NorthPark Center location online.