French Subscription Box Partners With Genesis

Dallas-based OuiPlease, a premier luxury French subscription box in the United States, is launching its new social responsibility initiative called OuiCare starting in September in partnership with Genisis.

OuiPlease, was founded by a Parisian born Jessica Barouche in 2014 and is a bi-monthly subscription service that delivers a curated selection of full-sized, French products that are sourced from both established and up-and-coming luxury brands.

This September OuiPlease boxes will be transformed into Boxes of Hope for Genesis clients with the help of our customers.

Instead of disposing of their OuiPlease box, customers will fill their boxes with items requested by Genesis and use a prepaid shipping label to mail it right to Genesis’s door.

How it Works

Unpack your new French goodies from you OuiPlease box. Fill your box with products from Genesis’s requested supplies list. Stick the prepaid shipping label on the outside of the box and drop it off at the post office.

“As a female-founded company, we feel it it is our duty to support women in need. OuiPlease has partnered with Genesis Women’s Shelter to give back to our community,” the company said in a news release. “Through this partnership, we hope to give Genesis much-needed resources and exposure to our audience.”

Despite growing gender equality, millions of women around the world are still suffering.

Statistics show that 60% of the world’s illiterate youth are girls; 70% of the United States’ poor are women and children; one in three women will be abused in their lifetime, and a woman is assaulted every 9 seconds.

“At OuiPlease, we feel the need to do our part in the effort better this situation.”

Genesis is a women’s shelter in Dallas with a mission to provide safety, shelter, and support for women who have experienced domestic violence, and to raise awareness regarding its cause, prevalence and impact.

Genesis provides emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling services, and legal services to victims of domestic abuse. The nonprofit serves more than 3,700 women and children each year, all at no cost to their clients.