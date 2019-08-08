Lady Scots Sweep Red Oak in Opener

Avery Hellmuth and Highland Park started their season in style with a three-set home win over Red Oak on Tuesday. The Lady Scots will head to Pearland this weekend. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

After defeating Red Oak in its season opener on Tuesday, Highland Park will make its annual trip to Pearland this weekend for the John Turner Classic tournament.

The Lady Scots will compete in three pool-play games on Thursday against Port Neches-Groves, Houston Summer Creek, and Pearland Dawson. The 58-team event will conclude with bracket play on Friday and Saturday in suburban Houston.

The three-set victory over the Lady Hawks (25-21, 25-19, 27-25) marked the 20th consecutive season that the two powerhouse programs opened the season against one another.

After the tournament, HP continue its challenging nondistrict slate by traveling to face Byron Nelson on Tuesday in Trophy Club.