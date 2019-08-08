Thursday, August 8, 2019

Watermark Brings Management Experience to The Preston at Park Cities

Watermark Retirement Communities, a company committed to helping senior citizens thrive, has begun managing a local retirement community, The Preston of the Park Cities, 5917 Sherry Lane.

The community features resort-style amenities and concierge service.

“For more than three decades, we have focused on helping seniors live to their full potential and discover new opportunities,” said Watermark president and CEO David Barnes.

Watermark, based in Tucson, Arizona, operates more than 50 senior living communities nationwide.

“With The Preston of the Park Cities setting the standard for elegant boutique living, we’re excited about making this an even more extraordinary place for residents and their families,” Barnes said.

The Preston of the Park Cities offers assisted living and memory care through signature programs.

The community also offers The Bridge, an assisted living option for residents with slight cognitive impairments who would benefit from guided support by specially-trained cognitive experts.

Other Watermark signature initiatives coming to The Preston of the Park Cities include the award-winning Watermark University, featuring engaging classes taught and taken by residents, associates, and the general public.

