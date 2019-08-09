Comerica Bank to Host Third Annual Women’s Business Symposium

All sponsorships proceeds will benefit Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support’s mission

of ending domestic violence.

Comerica Bank will hold its third annual Women’s Business Symposium on Oct. 18 featuring keynote speaker Reshma Saujani, the founder/CEO of Girls Who Code and New York Times bestselling author of “Brave, Not Perfect.”

This event is developed specifically for women business owners, executives, and professionals at all levels looking for opportunities to learn, connect, and grow professionally, personally, and financially.

All proceeds from sponsorships will benefit Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support, a local Dallas nonprofit dedicated to providing safety, shelter, and support for women who have experienced domestic violence.

“At Comerica, we strive to empower people and businesses to achieve their goals,” said Curtis C. Farmer, Comerica Bank president, and chief executive officer. “A shining example of our commitment to the communities we serve is the Comerica Bank Women’s Business Symposium.

“This event fosters an environment for individuals to learn from some of the most influential businesswomen in the world, while supporting a very worthy local nonprofit, Genesis Women’s Shelter, in its efforts to prevent domestic violence.”

Comerica Bank is a stellar example of how corporations can lead the way in the fight against domestic violence – from hosting events benefitting Genesis to encouraging employees to roll up their sleeves and volunteer.

And when 96 percent of domestic violence victims experience problems at work due to abuse, it’s an issue that corporations should be taking a close look at.

“At Genesis, we know that domestic violence is not a private matter that unfolds behind closed doors, and many women who are in abusive relationships are also working women,” said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women’s Shelter. “Comerica has expressed a commitment to our mission of ending domestic violence by helping us raise critical funds, enabling us to continue to provide life-changing services at no cost to our clients.

“We are eternally gratefully for their passion and dedicated partnership!”

To register or purchase a sponsorship to the Comerica Bank Women’s Business Symposium, visit https://events.comerica.com/wbsdfw19.