GALLERY: ‘Living in High Definition’

On July 30 media mavens Jenny Anchondo and Amy Vanderoef spoke about living in high definition with Elizabeth Ward Creel and new medical aesthetic spa, OVME, at Elizabeth W, located at The Shops of Highland Park.

Anchondo and Vandereof shared how they live their best high definition life, from hair and makeup tips to how they dress for success no matter the occasion. Elizabeth Ward Creel spoke about fall fashion and how to dress effortlessly from day to night. OVME, opening in the heart of Turtle Creek on August 28th, shared insights on how women and men can live their best life by utilizing their services to connect with skilled health care providers.

Throughout the event, guests mingled and enjoyed wine, bubbles and cupcakes from Sprinkles, complete with custom Jenny and Amy decorations. Near the end of the event, there was a raffle that included various services from OVME, as well as an Elizabeth W gift card.

(Photos by Emily Heidt of Heidt of Media)

