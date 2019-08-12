Saatchi Art’s Makes Its Debut in Dallas This Fall

Leading emerging artist fair hosts its first Dallas fair with lead partner Bombay Sapphire Gin, championing 120 local and international independent emerging artists.

Saatchi Art’s “The Other Art Fair,” a leading international art fair championing emerging and independent artists, introduces its first Dallas edition this September at Dallas Market Hall.

From Sept. 19 to 22, the fair will bring together 120 local and international emerging artists, showcasing a variety of original and limited edition works in a non-intimidating and inspiring environment while offering unparalleled direct access to the artists themselves.

Click here to purchase tickets. Advance tickets at $15 and $18 at the door.

Visitors can also expect exclusive features, experiential programming, and music inspired by the local flare of Dallas.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate Dallas’ vibrant, rich array of local artistic talent,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “Our main goal is to support independent artists by providing a platform for new art collectors to begin their collections and seasoned collectors to discover the best up-and-coming artists in the early stages of their careers.”

In partnership with Bombay Sapphire, the first edition of The Other Art Fair Dallas will offer fair attendees the opportunity to enjoy complimentary craft gin cocktails and to partake in a curated program of participatory workshops and art-related activities across a variety of mediums, taught by notable creatives and artists from Texas.

The classes will provide fairgoers with resources to discover their unique artistic medium and awaken their creative potential within.

Complementing the workshops, Bombay Sapphire will partner with Skillshare by offering free three-month subscriptions to the online learning platform’s database of nearly 20,000 creative-based classes, further empowering creativity within everyone.

“We’re excited to partner with The Other Art Fair and are looking forward to the fair’s first iteration in Dallas,” said Bombay Sapphire brand director Tom Spaven.

“Self-expression is essential to creating a diverse, creative world, and through the fair workshops and complimentary Skillshare subscriptions we hope to provide people with a variety of tools and resources to discover their creative potential.”

The artists showcased at The Fair are selected by a panel of influential art experts to ensure visitors have access to the most promising and talented emerging artists.

This edition’s selection committee includes: Rebecca Wilson (chief curator and VP, Art Advisory at Saatchi Art), Hannah Fagadau (co-owner at 12.26 gallery), Frankie Garcia III (curator and founder at FGIII Fine Art Productions), Jennifer Klos (art advisor and founder at Collector House), Michael Wyatt (curator and founder at Full City Rooster), and Ree Willaford (owner and director at Galleri Urbane).

“With the introduction of a new market comes a wealth of promising new talent,” said Rebecca Wilson, chief curator of Saatchi Art. “We are seeing some incredible emerging artists applying for this fair, both new faces and returning exhibitors from across the globe, and we are as excited as they are to be welcoming new art lovers in the Dallas community.”

To learn more about The Other Art Fair, visit dallas.theotherartfair.com.