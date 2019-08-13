Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Crime 

Crime Reports August 5 – 11

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CAUGHT GREEN-HANDED

A resident in the 3800 block of Lovers Lane confronted a landscape worker caught taking a package off the front porch at 5:35 p.m. Aug. 9 and  The worker returned the items – or so it seemed. Upon later examination, the resident noticed that one item was still missing.

HIGHLAND PARK

5 Monday

Discovered at 5 p.m.: An attempted burglary at a construction site in the 5000 block of Abbott Avenue had shattered a back door valued at $12,000.

7 Wednesday

Overnight before 6 a.m.: A crook removed a black, Madewell-brand purse valued at $150 purse from an unlocked, white 2003 Lexus Rx300 at a home in in the 3200 block of Cornell Avenue but the left the contents behind and strewn about inside the vehicle.

8 Thursday

Reported at 11:33 a.m.: Between 9 p.m. August 7 and 10 a.m. August 8, a maroon 2009 Hyunday Sante Fe, parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue, sustained damage – including a hole from a BB or pellet gun, and a broken out window on the rear passenger side.

A crew cutting down a pecan tree at 2:20 p.m. in the parkway of the 4000 block of Miramar Avenue had a work order to remove the tree, but responding officers found the action suspicious due to town staff being unaware of it.

UNIVERSITY PARK

5 Monday

A Dallas man’s $600 iPhone 7 was taken from the counter of a convenience store in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue around 1:33 p.m. and reported missing and possibly stolen at midnight Aug. 6.

Reported at 6:40 p.m. from the 2800 block of Purdue Street: A 38-year-old man said his identity had been stolen and used without his consent between July 13 and Aug. 8.

6 Tuesday

Reported at 9:08 a.m.: A silver 2018 Land Rover Range Rover, valued at $85,000, was reported stolen between 8:31 p.m. Aug. 5 and 9:08 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 3800 block of Greenbrier Drive.

Reported at 1:05 p.m.: For the second time in two months, a gray 2009 Yukon SUV was keyed in the 3500 block of Asbury Avenue.

7 Wednesday

Between 4 and 4:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Stanford Avenue, a silver 2008 Chevy was burglarized. Stolen items include a Sig Sauer P250 9 mm firearm ($400), a $500 cell phone, and $5,000 in cash.

8 Thursday

A black 2018 Cadillac was broken into between 6:45 and 7:50 a.m. in the 6000 block of Preston Road. Items stolen from inside include an iPhone X ($1,000), a Prada handbag ($2,000), a Coach purse ($600), $150 in cash, $200 Ray-Ban sunglasses, and three credit cards.

9 Friday

Reported at 4:50 p.m.: $7,000 in jewelry was stolen from a home in the 4100 block of Grassmere Lane sometime between July 8 and 25. The missing jewelry included a wedding heir loom, a Dome ring, and a pair of earrings.

10 Saturday

Reported at 1:49 p.m.: Two consumable goods, valued at $35.99, were stolen from CVS on Mockingbird Lane.

11 Sunday

Reported at 1:45 p.m.: the burglary of a home in the 3900 block of Caruth Boulevard. Taken: $16,000 in tools.

